Road accident deaths in TN down by 8.1% this year: TAEI

By Express News Service

THANJAVUR: Compared to last year, deaths due to road accidents in the State dropped by 8.1% this year. Dr R Balaji Nathan, dean of Thanjavur medical college, disclosing the data, hailed the introduction of Innuyir Kappom Thittam scheme for the drop.

On the occasion of World Trauma Day, the dean and Dr S Maruthu Thurai, State Program Manager of TN Accident and Emergency care initiative (TAEI), said that though road accidents increased, the number of deaths is low.

On an average, 45-50 deaths are reported daily in the State, the officials pointed out. They said the State reports the most road accidents in India and second-highest road fatalities. Though drunken driving was cited as the major cause of road accidents, such cases largely went unreported due to insurance claim issues, sources said.

Dr Balaji and Dr Maruthu said the State is aiming to reduce deaths on the road by 50% before 2030. According to Dr Maruthu, TAEI, has been focusing on paralysis, heart attack, accidents, burns, poisoning and emergency care management and resuscitation of children at the Thanjavur Medical College Hospital (TMCH). This year, 14,208 patients were admitted to TMCH’s emergency department due to road accidents.

