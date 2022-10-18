Home States Tamil Nadu

Seven injured in Salem LPG cylinder blast

Seven persons, including three children, suffered injuried when a LPG cyliner exploded triggering a wall collapse in the city on Monday.

Published: 18th October 2022 05:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th October 2022 05:24 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

SALEM: Seven persons, including three children, suffered injuried when a LPG cyliner exploded triggering a wall collapse in the city on Monday.

The incident ha[[happened in the house of Jagadeesh at Annanagar in Ponnammapet. Manickam, 63, a tenant lived with his family on the first floor of the house. On Monday morning, Rajeshwari, 59, Manikam’s wife, lit the gas stove to make coffee and there was an explosion due to gas leak. The walls of the house collapsed in the impact.

Manikam, Rajeshwari, and their daughter Priya (36), Priya’s son Avinesh (8) and her one-month-old baby girl Anitra, the couple’s younger daughter Banumathi and her daughter Dikshitha (14) were injured.
Ammapet police along with fire-and resuce officials rescued the peole and send them to to Salem government hospital. District Collector S Karmegam visited the spot.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Salem
India Matters
VK Sasikala (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Jayalalithaa’s death: Arumughaswamy Commission finds Sasikala, Ex-Minister, Ex-Health Secretary guilty
Rescue work underway after a helicopter carrying pilgrims crashed near Kedarnath in Uttarakhand. (Photo | PTI)
Seven Kedarnath temple pilgrims feared dead in Uttarakhand helicopter crash
Bilkis Bano with her family. (File| EPS)
Bilkis Bano case: SC to hear pleas against release of 11 convicts on Nov 29
Former cricketer Roger Binny (Photo | PTI)
Roger Binny appointed new BCCI president, to replace Sourav Ganguly

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp