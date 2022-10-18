Seven injured in Salem LPG cylinder blast

By Express News Service

SALEM: Seven persons, including three children, suffered injuried when a LPG cyliner exploded triggering a wall collapse in the city on Monday.

The incident ha[[happened in the house of Jagadeesh at Annanagar in Ponnammapet. Manickam, 63, a tenant lived with his family on the first floor of the house. On Monday morning, Rajeshwari, 59, Manikam’s wife, lit the gas stove to make coffee and there was an explosion due to gas leak. The walls of the house collapsed in the impact.

Manikam, Rajeshwari, and their daughter Priya (36), Priya’s son Avinesh (8) and her one-month-old baby girl Anitra, the couple’s younger daughter Banumathi and her daughter Dikshitha (14) were injured.

Ammapet police along with fire-and resuce officials rescued the peole and send them to to Salem government hospital. District Collector S Karmegam visited the spot.

SALEM: Seven persons, including three children, suffered injuried when a LPG cyliner exploded triggering a wall collapse in the city on Monday. The incident ha[[happened in the house of Jagadeesh at Annanagar in Ponnammapet. Manickam, 63, a tenant lived with his family on the first floor of the house. On Monday morning, Rajeshwari, 59, Manikam’s wife, lit the gas stove to make coffee and there was an explosion due to gas leak. The walls of the house collapsed in the impact. Manikam, Rajeshwari, and their daughter Priya (36), Priya’s son Avinesh (8) and her one-month-old baby girl Anitra, the couple’s younger daughter Banumathi and her daughter Dikshitha (14) were injured. Ammapet police along with fire-and resuce officials rescued the peole and send them to to Salem government hospital. District Collector S Karmegam visited the spot.