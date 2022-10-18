Shallot prices shoot through Madurai market roof

By Express News Service

MADURAI: A drop in arrival and surged demand owing to the festival season has jacked up the price of shallots to a whopping Rs 110 per kg at the wholesale market in Madurai. In retail markets, the prices are even higher. With the Deepawali festival approaching this weekend, sources at the market said the price may further surge in the coming weeks.

According to traders, the demand for shallots (small onions) began to climb from Rs 30-Rs 40 per kg in the final weeks of September. Central Market All Traders Federation in Madurai President N Chinnamayan told TNIE, "Shallots usually arrive from Ottanchathiram, Dharapuram, Salem and parts of Andhra Pradesh. However, the stocked produce in several areas got damaged due to rains, leading to a drop in the arriving stocks. At present, shallots are reaching the market solely from Dharapuram and Salem. The demand for shallots and other vegetables has meanwhile skyrocketed owing to the fast-approaching Deepawali festival."

Consumers say spending such exorbitant prices for vegetables is not easy on the pockets. "So, instead of paying Rs 110 for first-grade shallots, we are now buying second-grade shallots for Rs 70 per kg, and that too in lesser quantities," said R Muthumari, a Madurai resident.

The farmers are being urged to use efficient storage facilities to stock their shallot produce and thereby increase its shelf life, said Horticulture Department, Madurai, Deputy Director Revathi. The department is providing special subsidies to farmers to set up shallot storage facilities. "In a proper storage facility, shallots will stay fresh for even up to two months. Then they can sell the produce at markets whenever the demand is high and make good profits," she said.

-----------------------------------------

Prices of veggies at Madurai wholesale market as of Monday



Shallots: Rs 70-Rs 110

Butter beans: Rs 180

Soya: Rs 120

Green peas: Rs 250

Small bitter gourd: Rs 180

Drumstick: Rs 80

