Six more Sri Lankan Tamils arrive in Dhanushkodi

By Express News Service

RAMESWARAM: Six Sri Lankan Tamils, including two families, were rescued from the first sandbar near Dhanushkodi in the early hours of Monday.

Sources said a hovercraft was deployed by the Indian Coast Guard, Mandapam to assist the marine police in the rescue operation. The members in the first family were identified as Androny Dilaxan (24) and his wife Sanujia (20) from Mannar region.

The second family consisted of three members--Sasikumar (47), his wife Anthoniyal Fernando (42) and their son Andon Sanujan (21) of Thalaimannar. The remaining individual was identified as Antony Maria Koratti (67), hailing from Mutharippu thurai in Mannar.

“They were illegally ferried from Mannar region with their last bit of savings to escape the economic hardship. With this, the number of Sri Lankan Tamils who have sought refuge in the State since March has risen to 181,” said marine police.

RAMESWARAM: Six Sri Lankan Tamils, including two families, were rescued from the first sandbar near Dhanushkodi in the early hours of Monday. Sources said a hovercraft was deployed by the Indian Coast Guard, Mandapam to assist the marine police in the rescue operation. The members in the first family were identified as Androny Dilaxan (24) and his wife Sanujia (20) from Mannar region. The second family consisted of three members--Sasikumar (47), his wife Anthoniyal Fernando (42) and their son Andon Sanujan (21) of Thalaimannar. The remaining individual was identified as Antony Maria Koratti (67), hailing from Mutharippu thurai in Mannar. “They were illegally ferried from Mannar region with their last bit of savings to escape the economic hardship. With this, the number of Sri Lankan Tamils who have sought refuge in the State since March has risen to 181,” said marine police.