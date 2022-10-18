Home States Tamil Nadu

Thoothukudi: Villagers demand reconveyance of land given for SIPCOT

The petition said the State government acquired over 1,616 acre of land for the SIPCOT project in 1997, and that land parcels were leased to various industries.

Published: 18th October 2022 05:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th October 2022 05:34 AM   |  A+A-

The Sterlite copper plant in Thoothukudi (Photo | EPS)

The Sterlite copper plant in Thoothukudi (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: Requesting the State government to reconvey the land acquired by SIPCOT for the now defunct Sterlite Copper, Tamil Nadu Makkal Katchi president SM Gandhi Mallar submitted a petition, on behalf of Therkuveerapandiapuram villagers, to District Collector Dr K Senthil Raj on Monday. The petition said the State government acquired over 1,616 acre of land for the SIPCOT project in 1997, and that land parcels were leased to various industries.

"The compensation for the acquired land was granted in different phases and at varied prices. While 48 farmers were given Rs 80,000 per acre in 2008-09, another batch of farmers were given Rs 6.5 lakh in 2010. Farmers are given Rs 15.36 lakh from 2021, after SIPCOT allocated the remaining land for an international furniture park," read the petition.

A Kummareddiarpuram, Kumaragiri and Therkuveerapandiapuram farmers, whose land were leased for Sterlite Copper's expansion project, demanded reconveyance of the land as the expansion project has been annulled since the closure of the copper smelter.

"Villagers have lost their livelihood after they gave away their farmland for the SIPCOT projects. Currently, the value of the land is at least Rs 20 lakh per acre. The State government should return the land to the farmers, or  give an increased compensation," said Gandhi Mallar.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
SIPCOT Thoothukudi
India Matters
VK Sasikala (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Jayalalithaa’s death: Arumughaswamy Commission finds Sasikala, Ex-Minister, Ex-Health Secretary guilty
Rescue work underway after a helicopter carrying pilgrims crashed near Kedarnath in Uttarakhand. (Photo | PTI)
Seven Kedarnath temple pilgrims feared dead in Uttarakhand helicopter crash
Bilkis Bano with her family. (File| EPS)
Bilkis Bano case: SC to hear pleas against release of 11 convicts on Nov 29
Former cricketer Roger Binny (Photo | PTI)
Roger Binny appointed new BCCI president, to replace Sourav Ganguly

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp