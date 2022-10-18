Home States Tamil Nadu

TvMCH observes World Trauma Day to spread awareness on road fatalities

As per National Crime Record Bureau's 2021 data, Tamil Nadu was second in road fatalities with 15,384 deaths, next to Uttar Pradesh.

Published: 18th October 2022

By Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI: Observing the World Trauma Day, Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital (TvMCH) Dean M Ravichandran inaugurated an awareness rally in the presence of Mohamed Rafi, HOD of Emergency Department, TvMCH on Monday. "As per World Health Organisation's data, road accidents are the major cause of death and permanent disabilities among youngsters globally.

As per National Crime Record Bureau's 2021 data, Tamil Nadu was second in road fatalities with 15,384 deaths, next to Uttar Pradesh. One of the main objectives of the Trauma Accident and Emergency Care scheme is to reduce the mortality and morbidity due to trauma by half (less than 8,500 deaths) by 2023," read the statement, adding that the hospital treated about 1,146 persons injured in road accidents this year.

"About 455 Road Traffic Accident (RTA) patients were treated solely in September. Emergency surgeries are being done round-the-clock. About 150 such surgeries are being carried out each month, under the Innuyir Kappom Thittam scheme," the statement added. Medical Superintendent Dr Balasubramaniam and Resident Medical Officer Dr Shyam Sundar presided over the event.

