Home States Tamil Nadu

3 from Tamil Nadu killed in Kedarnath helicopter crash, CM condoles loss of lives

The chopper -a Bell 407 operated by a private company burst into flames around 11.45 am on Tuesday at Dev Darshini in Rudraprayag's Garud Chatti.

Published: 19th October 2022 12:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th October 2022 12:47 PM   |  A+A-

Kedarnath helicopter crash

Locals at the site after a helicopter carrying pilgrims crashed near Kedarnath in Uttarakhand on Tuesday | PTI

By PTI

CHENNAI: Three pilgrims from Tamil Nadu, including two women, were among those who perished in the helicopter crash in Uttarakhand, the state government said on Wednesday.

Seven pilgrims died after the helicopter ferrying them from Kedarnath temple to Guptkashi crashed into a hill near Kedarnath Dham due to poor visibility on Tuesday.

Expressing deep condolences to the bereaved families, Chief Minister M K Stalin in a statement said the government was coordinating with the Uttarakhand government to bring back the bodies of the deceased to Chennai.

The chopper -a Bell 407 operated by a private company burst into flames around 11.45 am on Tuesday at Dev Darshini in Rudraprayag's Garud Chatti.

The crash is said to have taken place within seconds of taking off from the Kedarnath helipad.

WATCH |

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
pilgrims Tamil Nadu helicopter crash Uttarakhand
India Matters
mage used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Woman gang-raped brutally in Ghaziabad; another 'Nirbhaya' struggling for life 
Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor. (Photo | PTI)
Congress presidential poll: Tharoor's team demands that all votes from UP be deemed invalid
For representational purposes
MP: Youths tonsured, paraded with shoe garlands in Bhind district; 2 accused arrested
United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres. (Photo | AP)
India has responsibility to shape global human rights including minority communities: UN chief Guterres

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp