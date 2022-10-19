37 police ‘akka’s to help Coimbatore girl students

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Coimbatore city police on Tuesday launched Police Akka, a project aimed at create trust-based rapport with college girls and protect them from crime.

As part of the project, a team of 37 women personnel (Police Akka or Police Sister) has been formed. They would visit 60 colleges in the city and interact with girl students to understand problems faced by them.

Commissioner of Police V Balakrishnan launched the project at the Commissionerate.

Addressing police officers and representatives of the 60 colleges, Balakrishnan said, “We will launch the project in each college separately. Contact numbers of women cops will be displayed in girls’ hostels and at vantage locations on the college premises. Any girl student can contact them and air their grievances.”

He added that police akka would visit the colleges once in a week or once in 15 days based on their work schedule. They will sit in an allotted space for two to three hours and meet girl students.

The commissioner expressed confidence that the initiative will get a good response. “Girl students face many issues and some of them are becoming victims of social media. They don’t know what to do and whom to approach to come out from the problems.

Some students hesitate to reveal their problems to their parents and many think that their teachers would be judgmental. The women cops are trained to listen to the girl students’ problems and will give suggestions and assist them to take necessary action,” he explained.

COIMBATORE: Coimbatore city police on Tuesday launched Police Akka, a project aimed at create trust-based rapport with college girls and protect them from crime. As part of the project, a team of 37 women personnel (Police Akka or Police Sister) has been formed. They would visit 60 colleges in the city and interact with girl students to understand problems faced by them. Commissioner of Police V Balakrishnan launched the project at the Commissionerate. Addressing police officers and representatives of the 60 colleges, Balakrishnan said, “We will launch the project in each college separately. Contact numbers of women cops will be displayed in girls’ hostels and at vantage locations on the college premises. Any girl student can contact them and air their grievances.” He added that police akka would visit the colleges once in a week or once in 15 days based on their work schedule. They will sit in an allotted space for two to three hours and meet girl students. The commissioner expressed confidence that the initiative will get a good response. “Girl students face many issues and some of them are becoming victims of social media. They don’t know what to do and whom to approach to come out from the problems. Some students hesitate to reveal their problems to their parents and many think that their teachers would be judgmental. The women cops are trained to listen to the girl students’ problems and will give suggestions and assist them to take necessary action,” he explained.