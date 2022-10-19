AIADMK's Dindigul Sreenivasan seeks custody of golden armour

By Express News Service

MADURAI: AIADMK treasurer Dindigul C Sreenivasan has filed a petition before the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court seeking custody of the golden armour of Pasumpon Muthuramalinga Thevar for the upcoming Thevar Jayanthi celebrations.

Sreenivasan submitted in the petition that the late chief minister J Jayalalithaa had gifted the golden armour weighing 13 kg in 2014 to adorn the statue of freedom fighter Muthuramalinga Thevar during Guru Pooja celebrations in Pasumpon every year.

Since then, the AIADMK has been responsible for taking out the armour from the locker attached to the joint account of AIADMK and Pasumpon Thevar Memorial in the Bank of India- Anna Nagar Branch in Madurai on October 25 every year and depositing the same back in the locker on November 1.

When the previous treasurer of the party O Panneerselvam was removed from the post in July this year, the party headquarters was ransacked by Panneerselvam’s followers and some documents pertaining to the aforesaid joint account were stolen, Sreenivasan claimed.

Being the new treasurer of the party, though he had communicated the matter to the bank’s branch manager and sought a copy of the documents connected to the account, the branch manager informed him that the said joint account has been marked as a ‘debit freeze account’ and that he can operate the account only if he produced a suitable court order, Sreenivasan added. He requested the court to direct the bank to hand over the armour to him and the memorial till November 1, 2022, and further permit him to operate the aforesaid bank account.

