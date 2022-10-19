Home States Tamil Nadu

Anti-Sterlite protests: All govt servants indicted in report should be sacked immediately, says activists

Activists and the general public in the district have demanded the immediate termination of the government servants indicted in the Aruna Jegadeesan Commission report.

Published: 19th October 2022 06:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th October 2022 06:01 AM   |  A+A-

File photo of police personnel attacking an anti-Sterlite protester. (Photo | Express)

File photo of police personnel attacking an anti-Sterlite protester. (Photo | Express)

By S Godson Wisely Dass
Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: Activists and the general public in the district have demanded the immediate termination of the government servants indicted in the Aruna Jegadeesan Commission report.

Anti-Sterlite People’s Movement coordinator Fatima Babu said the government must withdraw the cases pending with the CBI, as the Central agency had prepared a charge sheet that contradicted the one-man commission report.

The report says the CBI’s investigation approach was discriminatory, and it is up to the CBI to maintain its image and reputation, she said. “Further, the police personnel and revenue officials involved in the firing should be dismissed from service. Remediation process should also be initiated,” she added.

Welcoming the report, activist Krishnamoorthy attached to the Anti-Sterlite Thoothukudi District People Federation said the panel’s findings have ascertained that the police opened fire at the civilians wantonly. “Merely initiating departmental action against the indicted officials is not enough. They should be charged with murder. Criminal action should also be initiated against the Sterlite management,” he said.

The report makes it clear that former CM Edappadi K Palaniswami was lying when he said he came to know about the firing via news reports, said advocate Hari Ragavan. “Now the report had founded that former chief secretary Girija Vaidhyanathan gave EPS minute-by-minute alerts about the incident.

Instead of staging a token hunger strike at Valluvarkottam, EPS should attend the Assembly session and answer all questions from MLAs. The government should register a fresh FIR and transfer the case to CB-CID,” Ragavan said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Aruna Jegadeesan Commission
India Matters
mage used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Woman gang-raped brutally in Ghaziabad; another 'Nirbhaya' struggling for life 
Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor. (Photo | PTI)
Congress presidential poll: Tharoor's team demands that all votes from UP be deemed invalid
For representational purposes
MP: Youths tonsured, paraded with shoe garlands in Bhind district; 2 accused arrested
United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres. (Photo | AP)
India has responsibility to shape global human rights including minority communities: UN chief Guterres

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp