Argument in WhatsApp group leads to caste outfit functionary's murder

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: Kayathar police have arrested four persons, including a leader of Vellalar Munnetra Kazhagam, in connection to the murder of a 20-year-old functionary of the same outfit. The incident was allegedly a fallout of a heated argument that took place in a WhatsApp group on Sunday.



Sources said the deceased, B Suresh (20) from Kayathar in Thoothukudi district, used to take up cooking and painting jobs in addition to his duties as the Thoothukudi district unit treasurer of Vellalar Munnetra Kazhagam.



"Of late, the outfit members got divided into two camps; one led by State organising secretary S Paramasivan alias Pathal Raj (34) of Palayamkottai in Tirunelveli, and the other led by south women wing leader Annalakshmi of Madurai. Suresh belonged to the Annalakshmi camp," they added.



Recently, Suresh formed a VOC Peravai at Kayathar and this reportedly did not go down well with Panthal Raj. He castigated Suresh and often argued with him over this issue in a WhatsApp group of the community. During one such heated argument on Sunday night, Suresh dared Panthal Raj to meet him in person.



"Irked over this, Panthal Raj along with a few of his aides, went to Suresh's home late Sunday night and stabbed the 20-year-old to death. His mother Revathy also sustained injuries in the attack. She is receiving treatment at Tirunelveli Government Medical College at present," the sources further said.



Kayathar police filed a case and nabbed Panthal Raj, Martin (21) and Esakki Raja (27) of Tirunelveli and Ajith Kanand (27) of Kayathar in connection with the murder. The police have also secured four others for interrogation in the case.

