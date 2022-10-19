At least 100 petitions filed daily against human rights violations: SHRC Judge

By Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI: The State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) Judge D Jayachandran on Tuesday said at least 100 petitions are filed daily before the commission against the violation of human rights in Tamil Nadu. Jayachandran, whose term will be completed on November 1, was conducting his last hearing in Tirunelveli. "Since 2017, as many as 19,298 petitions were filed before me, out of which 10,448 were rejected in the initial stage and 8,030 were taken for hearing. Several petitions were filed against various department officials. I recommended compensation for 35 petitioners who filed the petitions against medical negligence. The commission in Tamil Nadu is performing better than other States as people are aware of the importance of the commission," he added.