Class 11 girl falls from third floor of hostel, fractures hip

By Express News Service

DINDIGUL: A Class 11 girl fell down from the third floor of a private school hostel building in Thadikombu on Monday night and sustained a hip bone fracture. She is receiving treatment at a private hospital at present. Sources said the girl had gone to the top floor to fetch water from an RO machine when she slipped on the floor, which was wet following rainfall earlier in the day, and accidentally fell down. She sustained severe injuries and underwent surgery at the hospital.



District Child Welfare Officer Sivakumar along with officials from the district administration and education department conducted an inquiry with the school officials on Tuesday. Addressing media persons later, Sivakumar said, "The school management has told us that the girl accidentally fell from the third floor as the floor was wet and the parapet was only three feet high. More details can be ascertained only after we speak to the student. We have initiated an inquiry into the incident." Thadikombu police have also registered a case.

