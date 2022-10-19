Home States Tamil Nadu

Class 11 girl falls from third floor of hostel, fractures hip

A Class 11 girl fell down from the third floor of a private school hostel building in Thadikombu on Monday night and sustained a hip bone fracture.

Published: 19th October 2022 05:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th October 2022 05:26 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

DINDIGUL: A Class 11 girl fell down from the third floor of a private school hostel building in Thadikombu on Monday night and sustained a hip bone fracture. She is receiving treatment at a private hospital at present. Sources said the girl had gone to the top floor to fetch water from an RO machine when she slipped on the floor, which was wet following rainfall earlier in the day, and accidentally fell down. She sustained severe injuries and underwent surgery at the hospital.

District Child Welfare Officer Sivakumar along with officials from the district administration and education department conducted an inquiry with the school officials on Tuesday. Addressing media persons later, Sivakumar said, "The school management has told us that the girl accidentally fell from the third floor as the floor was wet and the parapet was only three feet high. More details can be ascertained only after we speak to the student. We have initiated an inquiry into the incident." Thadikombu police have also registered a case.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
mage used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Woman gang-raped brutally in Ghaziabad; another 'Nirbhaya' struggling for life 
Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor. (Photo | PTI)
Congress presidential poll: Tharoor's team demands that all votes from UP be deemed invalid
For representational purposes
MP: Youths tonsured, paraded with shoe garlands in Bhind district; 2 accused arrested
United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres. (Photo | AP)
India has responsibility to shape global human rights including minority communities: UN chief Guterres

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp