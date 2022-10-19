Deepavali: Coimbatore shops can remain open up to 1 am

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: A day after claiming that shop keepers were not keen to function late at night, police on Tuesday said shops in the city can remain open until 1 am till Deepavali. Sources said TNSTC will operate special buses at night to commercial hubs to help shoppers.

According to a press release issued by police, huge crowds have been converging on textile, jewellery and other commercial establishments in the city for over a week. To regulate crowd, and facilitate hassle free shopping experience, police held talks with shopkeepers to extend the working hours. Though initially they were reluctant, traders associations agreed to keep shops open until 1 am till Deepavali, the release said.

A senior police officer said the shopowners were hesitant to extend working hours due to security reasons. Also they said that there is no possibility for purchasing in the night hours without a transportation facility. Also they asked police to provide security. “We requested TNSTC to provide bus services within the city till Deepavali and they assured to support us. Government buses will be operated in all the directions in the city limit,” the officer said.

Shops at Town Hall, Gandhipuram, RS Puram and Saibaba Colony are likely to be open late at night. For shops in other areas also, security will be provided, the officer added.

