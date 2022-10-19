Govt allocates Rs 3,795 crore for welfare measures in TN

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Minister for Finance and Human Resources Management Palanivel Thiaga Rajan presented the first supplementary estimates for 2022-2023 in the Winter Session of the Assembly on Tuesday. He allocated Rs 3,795.72 crore for various welfare measures, including Rs 373.50 crore for the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) under the State disaster mitigation fund. Some of the important allocations are Rs 500 crore sanctioned as share capital assistance to State transport undertakings to create assets in the transport sector. Likewise, the State government proposed to sanction Rs 550 crore as the first instalment to Tamil Nadu Urban Finance and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (TUFIDCO). Besides, Rs 373.50 crore has been allocated to GCC under the State disaster mitigation fund for flood-mitigation work, and Rs 134.22 crore for mitigation work in highly flood-prone areas in Chennai and Chengalpattu districts.