Krishnagiri: Video of juvenile selling liquor goes viral, cops search for him

Police are on the lookout for the family of a 11-year-old boy, who was seen allegedly selling liquor near Mathur in Krishnagiri in a video on Tuesday.

Published: 19th October 2022 05:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th October 2022 05:32 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

KRISHNAGIRI: Police are on the lookout for the family of a 11-year-old boy, who was seen allegedly selling liquor near Mathur in Krishnagiri in a video on Tuesday. In a two minute video allegedly recorded in a village near Mathur, a 11-year-old boy was seen selling liquor inside a thatched roof shed.

District Child Protection Officer Sivagandhi visited the village along with a team on Tuesday. Upon enquiry, the villagers said the boy is a Class 7 student, but could not name the school. When the team visited the place, he along with his family had left the village for the boy’s grandmother’s house in Kuppam in Andhra Pradesh.

The boy’s father died four years ago and he was staying with his mother and his brother.  His mother was  arrested two weeks ago for selling liquor and is out on conditional bail, said police.

Mathur Block Education Officer Loganayagi and  Prohibition Enforcement Wing’s Krishnagiri DSP Sivalingam also enquiring about the incident. Sivagandhi said the child and mother will be enquired once they return to village.

mage used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
