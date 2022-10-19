Home States Tamil Nadu

Madras HC dismisses Thirumavalavan's plea against RSS route march

Thirumavalavan filed the review petition saying that the RSS petition was civil in nature. So, it should not have been categorised as criminal petition.

Published: 19th October 2022 05:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th October 2022 05:41 AM   |  A+A-

VCK leader Thol Thirumavalavan

VCK leader Thol Thirumavalavan (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Tuesday dismissed a petition by VCK leader Thol Thirumavalavan seeking review of an order granting permission for the RSS route march saying that he lacked locus standi and an appeal challenging the order should have been preferred.

Thirumavalavan filed the review petition saying that the RSS petition was civil in nature. So, it should not have been categorised as criminal petition. Justice GK Ilanthiraiyan said, the petitioner did not mention the ground that the Registry of High Court ought not to have pooled the petition of the RSS under criminal category. On the grant of leave for review of the order, the judge said the petitioner was not a party to all the writ petitions, and he was in no way connected with the writ petitioners (RSS).

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madras High Court RSS Thol Thirumavalavan VCK
India Matters
mage used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Woman gang-raped brutally in Ghaziabad; another 'Nirbhaya' struggling for life 
Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor. (Photo | PTI)
Congress presidential poll: Tharoor's team demands that all votes from UP be deemed invalid
For representational purposes
MP: Youths tonsured, paraded with shoe garlands in Bhind district; 2 accused arrested
United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres. (Photo | AP)
India has responsibility to shape global human rights including minority communities: UN chief Guterres

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp