Man poses as vigilance inspector caught red handed

MADURAI: A 45-year-old x-ray scan operator of a private airline carrier was caught red-handed posing as a vigilance police inspector, when he visited the DVAC office on Tuesday allegedly to speak with some officers and attempting to get relief for a VAO, Muthukalai, in a bribery case. Sources said the accused, P Muthukrishnan, approached a woman inspector claiming he was coming from Chennai to inquire about a case in the RTO. The inspector grew suspicious of him, after which he was arrested under IPC sections 419, 420 and 170.
"Earlier, the accused approached the VAO for an obligation in the same way, posing as a vigilance inspector. Later, the VAO wanted a return of favour from Muthukrishnan when he was caught in a bribery case. However, Muthukrishnan's real identity was revealed when he visited the DVAC office to help the VAO," sources added. Tallakulam police said he was booked for cheating the government officials.
