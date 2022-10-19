MK Nambyar seeded present Constitutional ethos: CJI UU Lalit

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: “The theory of conjunctive interpretation of various articles on fundamental rights enshrined in our Constitution was an idea seeded by MK Nambyar which now forms the constitutional ethos,” said Chief Justice of India UU Lalit.

Delivering the second MK Nambyar Memorial Lecture organised by SASTRA University Law School, the Chief Justice traced the origins of modern constitutional jurisprudence on fundamental rights and due process to AK Gopalan vs State of Madras in 1950. His deep textual analysis of RC Cooper, Maneka Gandhi, Golaknath and other landmark cases provided a constitutional master class for legal professionals.

Justice BN Srikrishna in his presidential address and Justice N Santosh Hegde recalled their personal experiences with MK Nambyar. Senior advocate and former Attorney General KK Venugopal in his opening remarks traced the remarkably progressive journey of his legendary jurist-father from mofussil to the metro to the capital court of justice.

The vice-chancellor of Sastra Dr S Vaidhyasubramaniam in his welcome address recalled Nambyar as the constitutional forerunner responsible for the doctrine of the basic structure of the Constitution. The event was attended by professionals of the bench, bar, faculty and students of law, and other professionals across the country.

