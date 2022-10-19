Home States Tamil Nadu

MK Nambyar seeded present Constitutional ethos: CJI UU Lalit

His deep textual analysis of RC Cooper, Maneka Gandhi, Golaknath and other landmark cases provided a constitutional master class for legal professionals.

Published: 19th October 2022 05:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th October 2022 05:55 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Justice of India UU Lalit delivers the MK Nambyar Memorial Lecture | Express

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: “The theory of conjunctive interpretation of various articles on fundamental rights enshrined in our Constitution was an idea seeded by MK Nambyar which now forms the constitutional ethos,” said Chief Justice of India UU Lalit.

Delivering the second MK Nambyar Memorial Lecture organised by SASTRA University Law School, the Chief Justice traced the origins of modern constitutional jurisprudence on fundamental rights and due process to AK Gopalan vs State of Madras in 1950. His deep textual analysis of RC Cooper, Maneka Gandhi, Golaknath and other landmark cases provided a constitutional master class for legal professionals.

Justice BN Srikrishna in his presidential address and Justice N Santosh Hegde recalled their personal experiences with MK Nambyar. Senior advocate and former Attorney General KK Venugopal in his opening remarks traced the remarkably progressive journey of his legendary jurist-father from mofussil to the metro to the capital court of justice.

The vice-chancellor of Sastra Dr S Vaidhyasubramaniam in his welcome address recalled Nambyar as the constitutional forerunner responsible for the doctrine of the basic structure of the Constitution. The event was attended by professionals of the bench, bar, faculty and students of law, and other professionals across the country.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
MK Nambyar UU Lalit
India Matters
mage used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Woman gang-raped brutally in Ghaziabad; another 'Nirbhaya' struggling for life 
Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor. (Photo | PTI)
Congress presidential poll: Tharoor's team demands that all votes from UP be deemed invalid
For representational purposes
MP: Youths tonsured, paraded with shoe garlands in Bhind district; 2 accused arrested
United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres. (Photo | AP)
India has responsibility to shape global human rights including minority communities: UN chief Guterres

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp