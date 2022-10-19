Home States Tamil Nadu

Notice on plea alleging non-inclusion of Thirukkural in school syllabus

Also, the couplets are not included in the portions for final examination and thus teachers are not giving importance to teaching the couplets," he said.

Published: 19th October 2022 05:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th October 2022 05:29 AM   |  A+A-

Students writing Thirukkural

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court, on Tuesday, issued notice to the State government on a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed seeking mandatory inclusion of the 108 chapters (Arathupal and Porutpal) of Thirukkural in the curriculum of students from Classes VI to XII.

P Ramkumar, a visually impaired person from Madurai, filed the PIL saying  the school education department has not implemented the order passed by the High Court in 2016 to include Thirukkural in the syllabus. "Incorporating the couplets at the end of each book without the explanations will not serve its purpose.

Also, the couplets are not included in the portions for final examination and thus teachers are not giving importance to teaching the couplets," he said. Hearing the plea, a Bench comprising Justices R Mahadevan and J Sathya Narayana Prasad orally criticised the government for failing to implement the court's order. Pointing out the importance of moral education for school children, they issued notice to the authorities concerned and adjourned the case to October 28.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Thirukkural Madras High Court Tamil Nadu
India Matters
mage used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Woman gang-raped brutally in Ghaziabad; another 'Nirbhaya' struggling for life 
Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor. (Photo | PTI)
Congress presidential poll: Tharoor's team demands that all votes from UP be deemed invalid
For representational purposes
MP: Youths tonsured, paraded with shoe garlands in Bhind district; 2 accused arrested
United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres. (Photo | AP)
India has responsibility to shape global human rights including minority communities: UN chief Guterres

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp