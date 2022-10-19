Notice on plea to protect Madurai Adheenam properties

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court on Tuesday issued notice to the State government and Madurai Adheenam on a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed to protect the properties belonging to the Adheenam. The litigant, A Radhakrishnan of Salem, alleged that the Adheenam has leased out some of its properties to private parties at lesser value causing loss to Adheenam.

The lease agreement concerned, dated February 8, 2018, is also in violation of Section 34 (alienation of immovable trust property) of the Tamil Nadu Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Act, 1959, he added. Though he brought the same to the notice of the HR and CE commissioner, collector and police, no action was taken to safeguard the properties, he claimed. A Bench comprising Justices R Mahadevan and J Sathya Narayana Prasad issued notice to the authorities concerned and adjourned the case to October 28.

