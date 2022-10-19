OPS was well aware of Jayalalithaa's situation: Arumughaswamy Commission

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The report of the Arumughaswamy Commission has accused O Panneerselvam of jettisoning the reasons for the framing of the commission and described him as a silent spectator who fully knew what transpired in Apollo Hospitals, especially regarding the treatment episode.

Referring to Panneerselvam’s remark that this Commission was constituted based on newspaper reports, rumours and doubts of the public with regard to the mystery surrounding the demise of former chief minister J Jayalalithaa, the commission said: “He has thus jettisoned the reasons for the framing of this commission, as reminiscent of a key witness turning hostile in the proceedings of a court of law, attempting to have a bearing on this commission of inquiry which honestly and in all sincerity was intended to unveil the true facts and circumstances attended on the occurrences.”

The commission also said: “Panneerselvam was all along an insider and formally a part of the inner circle and whatever transpired was within his knowledge, even during the lifetime of the late chief minister... On the demise of the late chief minister, he succeeded to the office of chief ministerwithout any loss of time as though he was in a state of readiness to fit in. He positioned himself as the successor of the late chief minister, which is not a fortuitous happening.”

The commission also said the newfound position did not last long, due to the mysterious machinations of the power centre, who overthrew him (Panneerselvam) aiming towards the crown but failing. “The infuriated and disillusioned O Panneerselvam launched a ‘Dharmayutham’ in February 2017 with a view to achieving political mileage.

How the probe progressed

1. The Commission was appointed on September 25, 2017

2. The Commission submitted its report on August 27, 2022

3. The State Cabinet discussed recommendations made by the Commission on August 29, 2022

