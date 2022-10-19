Home States Tamil Nadu

OPS was well aware of Jayalalithaa's situation: Arumughaswamy Commission

Arumughaswamy Commission describes Panneerselvam as a silent spectator who fully knew what transpired

Published: 19th October 2022 06:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th October 2022 06:01 AM   |  A+A-

File photo of Sasikala paying tribute to former chief minister J Jayalalithaa | Express

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  The report of the Arumughaswamy Commission has accused O Panneerselvam of jettisoning the reasons for the framing of the commission and described him as a silent spectator who fully knew what transpired in Apollo Hospitals, especially regarding the treatment episode.

Referring to Panneerselvam’s remark that this Commission was constituted based on newspaper reports, rumours and doubts of the public with regard to the mystery surrounding the demise of former chief minister J Jayalalithaa, the commission said: “He has thus jettisoned the reasons for the framing of this commission, as reminiscent of a key witness turning hostile in the proceedings of a court of law, attempting to have a bearing on this commission of inquiry which honestly and in all sincerity was intended to unveil the true facts and circumstances attended on the occurrences.”

The commission also said: “Panneerselvam was all along an insider and formally a part of the inner circle and whatever transpired was within his knowledge, even during the lifetime of the late chief minister... On the demise of the late chief minister, he succeeded to the office of chief ministerwithout any loss of time as though he was in a state of readiness to fit in. He positioned himself as the successor of the late chief minister, which is not a fortuitous happening.”

The commission also said the newfound position did not last long, due to the mysterious machinations of the power centre, who overthrew him (Panneerselvam) aiming towards the crown but failing. “The infuriated and disillusioned O Panneerselvam launched a ‘Dharmayutham’ in February 2017 with a view to achieving political mileage.

How the probe progressed

1. The Commission was appointed on September 25, 2017

2. The Commission submitted its report on August 27, 2022

3. The State Cabinet discussed recommendations made by the Commission on August 29, 2022

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
O Panneerselvam Jayalalithaa Arumughaswamy Commission
India Matters
mage used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Woman gang-raped brutally in Ghaziabad; another 'Nirbhaya' struggling for life 
Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor. (Photo | PTI)
Congress presidential poll: Tharoor's team demands that all votes from UP be deemed invalid
For representational purposes
MP: Youths tonsured, paraded with shoe garlands in Bhind district; 2 accused arrested
United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres. (Photo | AP)
India has responsibility to shape global human rights including minority communities: UN chief Guterres

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp