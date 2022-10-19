Home States Tamil Nadu

Release from Mettur dam dips to 75K cusecs; girl washed away in Namakkal

The inflow will increase again as rains are forecast in the area. Hence, the flood warning still continues for the people living on the Cauvery banks.”

Published: 19th October 2022 05:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th October 2022 05:35 AM

Mettur dam reached its full capacity of 120 feet and 1.95 lakh cusecs of water had been released till Tuesday | Express

ERODE: The release of surplus water from Mettur dam reduced to 75,000 cusecs on Tuesday following a dip in inflow. However, the people from the low-lying areas in Erode and Namakkal will have to stay in camps as the flood-level of the river is yet to come down.

Water Resources department (WRD) officials said, “The dam has reached its full capacity of 120 feet and 1.95 lakh cusecs of water was released till Tuesday morning but the inflow reduced to 75,000 cusecs on 4.45 pm. The inflow will increase again as rains are forecast in the area. Hence, the flood warning still continues for the people living on the Cauvery banks.”

District disaster management officials from Erode said, “A total of 836 people from across Erode, including people from Bhavani, Kodumudi and Erode taluks have been shifted to camps.” Meanwhile, according to revenue officials, 1,000 people from Kumarapalayam and Pallipalayam areas in Namakkal district have been shifted to camps, and they will be allowed to go back once the flood water recedes.

Incessant rains caused flooding in suburban areas in Erode and Namakkal. The cause-ways on Metalwadi Road and Bhimraj Nagar Road near Thalavadi in Erode were flooded, due to which the traffic was affected for several hours on Tuesday.

A college girl was washed away in flood and died in Namakkal on Tuesday.  According to the sources, the girl, Jeevitha (18) from Singalam Kombai near Erumapatty in Namakkal studied nursing in a private college in Tiruchengode and was returning home from the Singalam Kombai bus stop with her mother Kavita on a scooter,  when they were washed away by the flood. Kavita survived, but Jeevita drowned and her body was found on Tuesday. Erumapatty Probe is on. 

