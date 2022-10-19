Home States Tamil Nadu

Stop isolating menstruating women, villagers told

Following the issue finding coverage in TNIE on October 10, 2022, (in pic) the district collector called for action on it from various department officials.

District Collector P Sri Venkada Priya speaks with people including women in Agaram village in Perambalur on Tuesday.

By P Thiruselvam
Express News Service

PERAMBALUR: Days after TNIE’s report on menstruating girls and women of Agaram having to put up with what activists call a form of untouchability, which is in practice for at least 50 years, Collector P Sri Venkada Priya on Tuesday inspected the decrepit building where they are sent to and urged the public to abandon the practice of isolating women during their periods.

The collector told TNIE, “Only if women maintain hygiene during mens t ruat ion will their organs, including the uterus, not get infected . When women congregate in the same place during menstruation, it is easy to contract infection.

Most houses in the village have toilets. We have asked the villagers to take care of their women at their home during menstruation.” “TN government is not only providing free sanitary napkins to girl students but is also raising awareness, including on hygiene, among them.

Women’s welfare is very important to protect everyone in a household. What is expected of the villagers is for them to get rid of superstitions and consider the health and safety of women, and stop isolating them in public places during menstruation.” On the practice, a villager said, “50% villagers reject it. Women should be protected wherever they go.

