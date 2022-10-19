Home States Tamil Nadu

TN govt passes bill to prohibit online gambling, games 

Published: 19th October 2022 07:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th October 2022 07:29 PM   |  A+A-

Online gambling has the privilege of giving you anonymity, speed of play and permanent availability, but this may lead to an increase in gambling practice.

Image used for representational purpose.

By PTI

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Assembly on Wednesday passed a bill to prohibit online gambling and regulate online games in the State.

The state government had earlier this month promulgated an ordinance to prohibit online gambling and regulate online games in Tamil Nadu and said an online gaming authority will be set up to exercise powers conferred by the ordinance.

Online games and gambling ruined families, led to suicides, caused gaming addiction affecting public health, disturbing social order and prejudices the maintenance of public order.

Hence, the need for the present ordinance, the government had said.

The Tamil Nadu Prohibition of online gambling and regulation of online games Act, 2022, will come into force on the date notified by the government.

