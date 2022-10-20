Home States Tamil Nadu

Bill against online gambling passed by TN Assembly; federation decides to move court

The State Assembly on Wednesday passed the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Online Gaming and Regulation of Online Games Act, 2022.

Published: 20th October 2022

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State Assembly on Wednesday passed the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Online Gaming and Regulation of Online Games Act, 2022. The Bill, introduced by Law Minister S Raghupathi, was passed after the Governor promulgated an ordinance to ban gambling and regulate online games on October 1.

Immediately after the Bill was passed, the E-Gaming Federation (EGF) threatened to challenge the ordinance in court, saying it categorises rummy and poker as games of chance. The ordinance prohibits online gaming or playing games of chance with money or other stakes.

“We have decided to file a lawsuit as it categorises rummy and poker as games of chance. This is in dissonance with multiple legal judicial pronouncements including the recent judgment by the Madras High Court, which has clearly segregated games of skill and chance. The Supreme Court and several high courts have reaffirmed the status of skill-based games as legitimate business activity and the State must take cognisance of these judgments in developing an enabling gaming policy that safeguards players rather than resorting to a ban,” said Sameer Barade, CEO of EGF.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister MK Stalin said the Bill, when enacted and brought into operation, would involve expenditure from the State’s consolidated fund. It is not possible at this stage to estimate the expenditure to be incurred, he stated.

Stalin added that online gambling and online games are addictive and increase the threat to public order. He said the government, after considering the report by the Justice K Chandru committee and findings of a survey among school teachers on the effects of online games, research studies, and views of stakeholders and the general public, decided to prohibit online gambling and regulate online games.

“Since the Assembly was not in session, it became necessary to promulgate an ordinance. Accordingly, the ordinance was promulgated by the Governor on October 1 and published in the government gazette on October 3,” the CM said.

Speaker adjourns Assembly sine die
Assembly Speaker M Appavu informed the Assembly on Wednesday that the house has been adjourned sine die. The Assembly’s Winter Session started on Monday. The first supplementary estimates for 2022-2023 were presented on Tuesday, and the debate on the same was held on Wednesday. On Wednesday, Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan gave his reply

