Coimbatore: Mother inflicts injuries on two-year-old girl, booked

The City Police registered a case against a 31-year-old woman on charges of inflicting physical injuries to her two-year-old child on her body, including private parts.

Published: 20th October 2022 06:00 AM

COIMBATORE: The City Police registered a case against a 31-year-old woman on charges of inflicting physical injuries to her two-year-old child on her body, including private parts. The incident came to light when the district child protection officials lodged a complaint after doctors in Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH) informed them.

On Monday, the child was admitted in the hospital by her mother, a resident of Salmath Nagar in Karumbukkadai. She informed doctors that the child suffered the injuries when she fell down the staircase at home. Not convinced by her statement, doctors informed district child protection office. A team of officials headed by District Child Protection Officer M Tamilarasan visited the hospital and found injuries all over the girl’s body, which indicated torture. 

During inquiry, the woman allegedly gave contradictory statements following which the officials informed Podanur police for further investigation. “There were injury marks every where on the child’s body. When we inquired, the woman initially said the girl fell from the staircase. Then she said her elder daughter assaulted her. In another statement, the woman said she had beaten her up with a mobile phone charger wire. As there were injuries on the child’s private part also , we lodged a police complaint,” Tamilarasan said, adding that they would adopt the child after she recovers.

The woman’s husband is a truck driver and the couple has two more children.  A police officer said, “Preliminary investigation reveals that the mother inflicted the injuries as the child annoyed her. As for the injury on the private parts, we have sought a report from doctors.” Podanur police booked her under section 324 (voluntarily causing hurt) of IPC and section 75 of the Juvenile Justice Act.

