Fiscal deficit reduced to 3.38%, says PTR

The minister said the revenue deficit has been reduced by Rs 9,000 crore from the final estimates.

Published: 20th October 2022 05:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th October 2022 05:58 AM   |  A+A-

Palanivel Thiaga Rajan

Palanivel Thiaga Rajan

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Minister for Finance and Human Resource Management Palanivel Thiaga Rajan, while replying to the grants for the first supplementary estimates for 2022-2023 on Tuesday, said that due to effective financial management, the State government’s fiscal deficit has been reduced to 3.38% from last years’ fiscal deficit of 4.61%.

He added that because of this, Tamil Nadu has managed to reduce the interest rate for the debt by Rs 1,240 crore per year.

