Heavy rain likely in TN for another three days

Published: 20th October 2022 05:59 AM

Motorists had a trying time after rains lashed Vellore on Wednesday | s dinesh

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Heavy rain is likely to occur in parts of Tamil Nadu for the next three days as a low pressure is likely to form over the Bay of Bengal on Thursday, the Indian Meteorological Department said.  The low pressure area is expected to form over the southeast and the adjoining east-central Bay of Bengal under the influence of a cyclonic circulation that persists over the North Andaman Sea.

The department has predicted the system will intensify and move west-northwestwards and concentrate into a depression by Saturday morning over the central Bay of Bengal. After that, it is very likely to intensify further into a cyclonic storm over west-central during the Bay of Bengal in the subsequent 48 hours. This may cause heavy rain in 28 districts in the State for three days.

Chennai is likely to see partly cloudy skies. Moderate rain with thunderstorms and lightning may occur in some areas. Maximum and minimum temperature is likely to be around 33-34 degree Celcius and 26 degree Celsius. 

In its forecast report released on Wednesday, the Met department said, “Heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Erode, Salem, Perambalur, Ariyalur, Cuddalore, Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Theni, Dindigul, Karur, Namakkal, Tiruchirappalli, Pudukkottai, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Sivaganga, Madurai, Virudhunagar, Ramanathapuram, Thoothukudi, Tenkasi, Tirunelveli, Kanyakumari, Villupuram, Chengalpattu districts of Tamilnadu and in Puducherry & Karaikal.”

IMD has warned wind speed reaching 45-55 kmph and gusting to 65kmph is likely to prevail over southern parts of the southwest bay of Bengal, South of the Sri Lankan coast. The fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea.

Heavy rain Tamil Nadu
