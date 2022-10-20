Home States Tamil Nadu

Madras HC lauds TN govt’s plan to distribute Sangam literature books in Braille free

“As of now, 75% of the work has been completed; and the remaining 25% will be completed by the end of December, 2022,” the communication said.

Published: 20th October 2022 05:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th October 2022 05:46 AM   |  A+A-

Braille, Blind reading

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Wednesday lauded the efforts of Tamil Nadu government to convert books from the Sangam literature, such as Thirukkural, in Braille format, free of cost. A Bench comprising Justices R Mahadevan and J Sathya Narayana Prasad said this while closing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) plea filed four years ago by a man with visual impairment, P Ramkumar, to make Thirukkural available in Braille in both Tamil and English languages.

The judges observed that the inaccessibility of the Thirukkural to the persons with visual impairment would amount to discrimination as defined under Sections 2(h) and 3 of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016.

Responding to the court, the government counsel produced a communication sent by the Director of Tamil Development department, which said that the Central Institute of Classical Tamil (CICT) in Chennai is going to distribute 45 Sangam literature books including Thirukkural, Tholkappiyam, Patthuppaatu, Ettutthogai, Silapathigaram and Manimegalai in Braille free of cost.

“As of now, 75% of the work has been completed; and the remaining 25% will be completed by the end of December, 2022,” the communication said. If the persons with visual impairment send a copy of their ID card along with the required details to the CICT, the books would be delivered to their address for free, it added. Appreciating this, the judges directed the government to give wide publicity to the said service so that more people could benefit from it.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madras High Court Braille Tamil Nadu Sangam literature
India Matters
New Delhi: Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur with MoS Sports Nisith Pramanik during the 56th SAI Governing Body meeting, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI )
Home ministry to decide Indian cricket team tour to Pakistan, players' security is important: Thakur
A recent photo of CPM veteran V S Achuthanandan reading a newspaper at his house. The photo was shared by his son V A Arun Kumar on Facebook
With just one year to go, VS Achuthanandan eyes century
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the launch ceremony of Mission LiFE, in Kevadia, Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi, UN chief launch 'Mission LiFE' in Gujarat
National commission for women
Ghaziabad gang-rape: NCW constitutes fact-finding team to probe case

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp