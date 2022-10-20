Madras HC order for CB-CID probe into all student deaths modified

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Justice N Sathish Kumar of the Madras High Court on Wednesday modified his August 18 order, passed in the wake of a Class 12 girl’s death at a private school at Kaniyamoor in Kallakurichi, directing the CB-CID to probe all student deaths at educational institutions. The modification was made after State Public Prosecutor Hasan Mohammed Jinnah submitted that such investigations would leave the CB-CID burdened. “The general blanket order of transfer of every unnatural death of school/college student would affect the quality of investigation of sensitive cases by the State’s highest investigative agency,” he said, filing an affidavit of the DGP/Head of Police Force (HoPF) seeking the modification. The affidavit sought vesting the power of handling campus death cases by CB-CID back on DGP/HoPF and the State. It also sought reversal of the order that, in the event of a student death, police should proceed only after an education department officer conducted an enquiry. This, it said, was to avoid tampering of evidence.