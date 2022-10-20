Madurai: Retired staff claims official at RJD office received bribe, audio clip goes viral

By Express News Service

MADURAI: An audio call recording in which a superintendent attached to the office of Regional Joint Director (RJD) of Collegiate Education in Madurai, is purportedly heard telling a retired staff member to take back the bribe amount he had given her for clearing his retirement benefits, has gone viral.



The purported caller, R Ramasubramanian, who retired from Seethalakshmi Aachi College in Sivaganga district in June this year, has also lodged a complaint with RJD Pon Muthuramalingam claiming that he had to pay Rs 3,000 as a bribe to the superintendent at RJD office, but still his provident fund documents were not cleared. He urged the RJD to initiate action against the official for taking bribes.



In the viral audio recording, Ramasubramanian can be heard asking the superintendent why she was delaying clearance of his files even after he had paid her Rs 3,000. At the end of an argument, the female voice on the other end can be heard telling Ramasubramanian to come and take back whatever money he had given her.



Speaking to TNIE, the complainant said, "The official is deliberating delaying the clearance process. This particular superintendent also seeks bribes for clearing any bill sent by college professors. A detailed probe must be initiated against her." Responding to this issue, RJD Pon Muthuramalingam said he is yet to initiate an inquiry into the allegation.

