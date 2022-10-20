Home States Tamil Nadu

Only 46 of 212 disabled quota seats get filled in medical admission counselling

Out this only 46 were filled on Wednesday whereas all available seats for children of ex-service personnel (11) and for sportspersons (8) were filled.

Published: 20th October 2022 05:40 AM

A candidate filling an application form during the medical counselling in Chennai on Wednesday | Ashwin Prasath

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Counselling for MBBS and BDS courses for general category and special category (children of ex-service personnel, persons with benchmark disabilities and eminent sportspersons) began on Wednesday. 

The Selection Committee of the Directorate of Medical Education (DME) allotted 46 MBBS seats to persons with benchmark disabilities, 11 seats (10 MBBS and one BDS seats) to the children of ex-service personnel, and eight seats to sportspersons.

A total of 212 MBBS and BDS seats are available for persons with benchmark disabilities. Out this only 46 were filled on Wednesday whereas all available seats for children of ex-service personnel (11) and for sportspersons (8) were filled.

Meanwhile, two candidates with benchmark disabilities were told to attend the counselling on Thursday since they could not get the eligibility certificates from the regional medical board and, hence, were unable to attend Wednesday’s counselling. The counselling for 7.5% reservation for government schools students will also be held on Thursday. 

Dr R Muthuselvan, selection committee secretary, said the remaining seats in the persons with benchmark disabilities quota would still be made available for them if any candidate would like to change college.
Health Minister Ma Subramanian later gave allotment orders to the students at the counselling venue, Government Multi Super Speciality Hospital in Omandurar Estate.

