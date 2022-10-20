Home States Tamil Nadu

OPS to join legal battle over custody of golden armour

He also added that OPS had sent a legal notice to the Bank of India (Anna Nagar branch in Madurai) not to hand over the armour to the Edappadi K Palaniswami camp.

Published: 20th October 2022 06:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th October 2022 06:01 AM   |  A+A-

O Panneerselvam (File | EPS)

O Panneerselvam (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court on Wednesday permitted O Panneerselvam to file an impleading petition in a plea filed by AIADMK treasurer Dindigul C Sreenivasan seeking custody of Pasumpon Muthuramalinga Thevar’s golden armour.

Justice V Bhavani Subbaroyan granted the permission after senior counsel K Chellapandian, representing Panneerselvam, objected to Sreenivasan’s plea by citing the proceedings pending before the Supreme Court regarding the party’s leadership. 

He also added that OPS had sent a legal notice to the Bank of India (Anna Nagar branch in Madurai) not to hand over the armour to the Edappadi K Palaniswami camp. Since OPS was not a party to Sreenivasan’s plea, the senior counsel sought permission to file an impleading petition. Granting him time to file the petition, the judge adjourned the case to October 26.

Earlier, the judge heard senior counsel Vijay Narayan, who appeared for Sreenivasan. He argued that OPS, not being even a basic member of the party, cannot object to the party’s attempt to take custody of the armour. Meanwhile, the counsels representing the bank and the Pasumpon Thevar Memorial told the judge that they are ready to abide by any order passed by the court.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madras High Court AIADMK O Panneerselvam
India Matters
New Delhi: Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur with MoS Sports Nisith Pramanik during the 56th SAI Governing Body meeting, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI )
Home ministry to decide Indian cricket team tour to Pakistan, players' security is important: Thakur
A recent photo of CPM veteran V S Achuthanandan reading a newspaper at his house. The photo was shared by his son V A Arun Kumar on Facebook
With just one year to go, VS Achuthanandan eyes century
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the launch ceremony of Mission LiFE, in Kevadia, Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi, UN chief launch 'Mission LiFE' in Gujarat
National commission for women
Ghaziabad gang-rape: NCW constitutes fact-finding team to probe case

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp