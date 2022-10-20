OPS to join legal battle over custody of golden armour

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court on Wednesday permitted O Panneerselvam to file an impleading petition in a plea filed by AIADMK treasurer Dindigul C Sreenivasan seeking custody of Pasumpon Muthuramalinga Thevar’s golden armour.

Justice V Bhavani Subbaroyan granted the permission after senior counsel K Chellapandian, representing Panneerselvam, objected to Sreenivasan’s plea by citing the proceedings pending before the Supreme Court regarding the party’s leadership.

He also added that OPS had sent a legal notice to the Bank of India (Anna Nagar branch in Madurai) not to hand over the armour to the Edappadi K Palaniswami camp. Since OPS was not a party to Sreenivasan’s plea, the senior counsel sought permission to file an impleading petition. Granting him time to file the petition, the judge adjourned the case to October 26.

Earlier, the judge heard senior counsel Vijay Narayan, who appeared for Sreenivasan. He argued that OPS, not being even a basic member of the party, cannot object to the party’s attempt to take custody of the armour. Meanwhile, the counsels representing the bank and the Pasumpon Thevar Memorial told the judge that they are ready to abide by any order passed by the court.

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court on Wednesday permitted O Panneerselvam to file an impleading petition in a plea filed by AIADMK treasurer Dindigul C Sreenivasan seeking custody of Pasumpon Muthuramalinga Thevar’s golden armour. Justice V Bhavani Subbaroyan granted the permission after senior counsel K Chellapandian, representing Panneerselvam, objected to Sreenivasan’s plea by citing the proceedings pending before the Supreme Court regarding the party’s leadership. He also added that OPS had sent a legal notice to the Bank of India (Anna Nagar branch in Madurai) not to hand over the armour to the Edappadi K Palaniswami camp. Since OPS was not a party to Sreenivasan’s plea, the senior counsel sought permission to file an impleading petition. Granting him time to file the petition, the judge adjourned the case to October 26. Earlier, the judge heard senior counsel Vijay Narayan, who appeared for Sreenivasan. He argued that OPS, not being even a basic member of the party, cannot object to the party’s attempt to take custody of the armour. Meanwhile, the counsels representing the bank and the Pasumpon Thevar Memorial told the judge that they are ready to abide by any order passed by the court.