Suicide over caste discrimination: Parents refuse to get student's body for sixth day

For the sixth day, parents refused to accept the body of a Class 7 boy who died by suicide allegedly after Ariyanayagipuram government-aided school teachers hurled caste names at him.

Published: 20th October 2022 05:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th October 2022 05:22 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

TENKASI: For the sixth day, parents refused to accept the body of a Class 7 boy who died by suicide allegedly after Ariyanayagipuram government-aided school teachers hurled caste names at him. The school administration, police and school education department had refuted the claims.

"The boy, Seenu, was not subjected to caste abuse by any teachers, based on a preliminary inquiry by the District Educational Officer. Once police inquiry is completed, we will inquire with more students," said Tenkasi Chief Educational Officer M Kabeer, adding that he is arranging counselling to the students to improve their mental health. The body of the boy has been kept in Tirunelveli Government College Hospital.    

Meanwhile, Tamil Puligal Katchi and Dravida Tamilar Katchi petitioned Asra Garg, Inspector General (South Zone), alleging that the Tenkasi police are subjecting parents and relatives of the boy to mental torture. They demanded action against the school teachers for abetting the suicide. A petitioner, K Sankar, claimed that the school administration removed some CCTV cameras in the school premises after the students' death. 

