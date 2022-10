By Express News Service

TIRUPPUR: The Social Welfare Department on Wednesday placed under suspension district child protection officer (DCPO) T Ranjitha Priya following the death of three children of Vivekananda Sevalaya, a destitute home at Thirumuruganpoondi, allegedly due to food poisoning on October 5.

Eleven other children fell ill and they were discharged from hospital recently. The home was shut following an inspection and instruction from Minister of Social Welfare and Women Empowerment P Geetha Jeevan.

