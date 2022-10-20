TN govt constitutes 10-member panel for conservation of vultures

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: TN government on Wednesday constituted a 10-member state-level committee for the conservation of vultures, an endangered species. The “Vulture Conservation Committee”, headed by principal chief conservator of forests and chief wildlife warden, will monitor, conserve, recover vulture sites; map vulture population; and create safe zones for them, says a G.O. issued by Supriya Sahu, additional chief secretary, environment, climate change and forests. The tenure of the committee is two years.

The committee will prepare and implement “Tamil Nadu Action Plan for Vulture Conservation (TNAPVC)” and chalk out and implement a regulatory mechanism to ban drugs toxic to vultures.

Vulture population in India has been declining for years now. Certain veterinary drugs, used on cattle, are toxic to them.

Keeping this in mind, TN government included the director of animal husbandry department and the director of drug controller, food safety and drug administration department in the committee.

The committee also has experts from the Wildlife Institute of India, Dehradun; Salim Ali Centre for Ornithology and Natural History, Coimbatore; and NGOs working in the field of vulture conservation.

Other responsibilities

Setting up vulture care rescue rehabilitation and breeding centres

Bringing synergy among various departments for vulture conservation

Look into the scientific management of carcass dumps

Carry out sample analysis of cattle carcasses

Participate in nationwide vulture census

Enhance public awareness on the need to conserve vultures

Kinds of vultures

In a tweet, Supriya Sahu said: “Nine species of vultures are found in India, out of which four species like oriental white-backed vulture, long-billed vulture, red-headed vulture and Egyptian Vulture are found in Tamil Nadu. Sigur plateau in Mudumalai in the state is one of the last remaining regions where vultures are found.” Rough estimates show only 200 vultures remain in the wild in TN

CHENNAI: TN government on Wednesday constituted a 10-member state-level committee for the conservation of vultures, an endangered species. The “Vulture Conservation Committee”, headed by principal chief conservator of forests and chief wildlife warden, will monitor, conserve, recover vulture sites; map vulture population; and create safe zones for them, says a G.O. issued by Supriya Sahu, additional chief secretary, environment, climate change and forests. The tenure of the committee is two years. The committee will prepare and implement “Tamil Nadu Action Plan for Vulture Conservation (TNAPVC)” and chalk out and implement a regulatory mechanism to ban drugs toxic to vultures. Vulture population in India has been declining for years now. Certain veterinary drugs, used on cattle, are toxic to them. Keeping this in mind, TN government included the director of animal husbandry department and the director of drug controller, food safety and drug administration department in the committee. The committee also has experts from the Wildlife Institute of India, Dehradun; Salim Ali Centre for Ornithology and Natural History, Coimbatore; and NGOs working in the field of vulture conservation. Other responsibilities Setting up vulture care rescue rehabilitation and breeding centres Bringing synergy among various departments for vulture conservation Look into the scientific management of carcass dumps Carry out sample analysis of cattle carcasses Participate in nationwide vulture census Enhance public awareness on the need to conserve vultures Kinds of vultures In a tweet, Supriya Sahu said: “Nine species of vultures are found in India, out of which four species like oriental white-backed vulture, long-billed vulture, red-headed vulture and Egyptian Vulture are found in Tamil Nadu. Sigur plateau in Mudumalai in the state is one of the last remaining regions where vultures are found.” Rough estimates show only 200 vultures remain in the wild in TN