TN to build 7,200 new classrooms at a cost of Rs 1,050 crore this year

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday said 7,200 classrooms would be built in the current academic year at a cost of Rs 1,050 crore for primary and higher secondary schools. Making the announcement in the Assembly, the CM said his government has issued G.Os for 78% of 3,327 announcements made since May 2021.

Making a statement under Rule 110, the CM said Perasiriyar Anbazhagan School Development Scheme was devised to improve infrastructure facilities in government schools and it is estimated that Rs 12,300 crore would be required for building 26,000 new classrooms and 7,500km-long compound walls, and for maintenance works in schools.

For the current year, work is being implemented at a cost of Rs 430 crore, he said. Around 15 lakh students have joined government schools over the past two years and the need for additional classrooms has gone up, he said. “As many as 7,200 classrooms will be built in the current year.

This includes 6,000 classrooms for primary schools and middle schools (Rs 800 crore), 200 classrooms for higher secondary schools (Rs 250 crore). For maintenance work, in addition to Rs 150 crore allocated already, Rs 115 crore has been sanctioned,” Stalin said.

The CM also said of the 3,327 announcements made so far, G.Os have been issued for 2,607 announcements. Works relating to 791 announcements have been completed and work is on with respect to 1,816 announcements. While various departments have taken steps to issue orders for 666 announcements, 54 announcements are under the consideration of the Union government.

The CM said a special allocation of Rs 2,200 crore would be made for repairing 4,600 km-long damaged roads in corporations and town panchayats. By integrating funds under various schemes, including Singara Chennai 2.0 project, Kalaignar Urban Development Scheme, and Nabard project, improvement work will also be carried out on 16,390kmlong road stretches.

Stalin said as number of passengers who used public transport came down to 70 lakh per day during 2020-21 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the financial position of the State transport corporation was affected. Af ter the gover nment brought the infection under control and improved transport facilities, number of passengers has gone up to 1.70 crore per day.

The CM also said on an average, 44 lakh women passengers avail of free bus rides across the State every day and 7,105 city buses are being operated for this. According to data, women passengers have collectively saved Rs 2,000 crore through the scheme, the CM said.

“The government does not treat this as a loss. It feels this is a scheme for women’s development,” Stalin said. Since the number of passengers using public transport has gone up, the government has decided to buy 1,000 new buses at a cost of Rs 500 crore. “I have instructed authorities to rebuild buses whose chassis are in good condition,” the CM said.

