20 injured after two govt buses collide on Pamban Bridge

By Express News Service

RAMANATHAPURAM: As many as 20 passengers suffered injuries after two government buses collided head on on Pamban bridge at 6 am on Thursday. The buses that started their journey from Rameswaram were heading to Madurai and Chennai respectively.

Police said the driver of the Madurai-bound bus lost control over the vehicle due to a brake failure while it was passing through the bridge and collided with the other bus that was coming from the opposite direction.

The injuries of four passengers - K Sasi Kumar(47), M Gnyana Jagadeesh(43), S Arul Prabakar(46), and S Lingam(27) - are said to be severe. They are undergoing treatment at Ramanathapuram government hospital. The accident led to traffic congestion for nearly half-an-hour on the bridge.

RAMANATHAPURAM: As many as 20 passengers suffered injuries after two government buses collided head on on Pamban bridge at 6 am on Thursday. The buses that started their journey from Rameswaram were heading to Madurai and Chennai respectively. Police said the driver of the Madurai-bound bus lost control over the vehicle due to a brake failure while it was passing through the bridge and collided with the other bus that was coming from the opposite direction. The injuries of four passengers - K Sasi Kumar(47), M Gnyana Jagadeesh(43), S Arul Prabakar(46), and S Lingam(27) - are said to be severe. They are undergoing treatment at Ramanathapuram government hospital. The accident led to traffic congestion for nearly half-an-hour on the bridge.