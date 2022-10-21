Home States Tamil Nadu

20 injured after two govt buses collide on Pamban Bridge

As many as 20 passengers suffered injuries after two government buses collided head on on Pamban bridge at 6 am on Thursday.

By Express News Service

RAMANATHAPURAM: As many as 20 passengers suffered injuries after two government buses collided head on on Pamban bridge at 6 am on Thursday. The buses that started their journey from Rameswaram were heading to Madurai and Chennai respectively.

Police said the driver of the Madurai-bound bus lost control over the vehicle due to a brake failure while it was passing through the bridge and collided with the other bus that was coming from the opposite direction.  

The injuries of four passengers - K Sasi Kumar(47), M Gnyana Jagadeesh(43), S Arul Prabakar(46), and S Lingam(27) - are said to be severe. They are undergoing treatment at Ramanathapuram government hospital. The accident led to traffic congestion for nearly half-an-hour on the bridge.

