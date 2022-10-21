40K tree saplings planted across Thoothukudi to mark 36th anniversary

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: Marking the 36th anniversary of formation of the Thoothukudi district, as many as 40,669 tree saplings were planted by government officials, Mother Social Service Trust volunteers and other supporting organisations across the district on Thursday. The district administration officials also planted an African Baobab tree sapling each on the premises of ten taluk offices.

Collector Dr K Senthil Raj inaugurated an event organised on behalf of the Tamil Nadu Palmyra Protection and Workers Improvement Movement and Mother Social Service Trust. District Forest Officer Abishek Tomar was also present at the event that saw the planting of a total of 36,000 palmyra seeds and palm tree saplings on Kayalpattinam beach opposite to Wavoo Wajeeha Women's College.



In a press statement, the collector said that as many as 5,201 government employees participated in the grand event to mark the 36 anniversary of the district formation.

The green committee of the district had envisaged to plant 1 crore saplings by 2023, so as to achieve 5 crore saplings in another five years with the support of district rural development agency and non-governmental organisations.

Special focus is being given to palmyra trees, with the deserving punishment for those felling them, so as to increase the cover of the state tree in the southern district.

The district administration also received over 1,069 petitions during the special grievance redressal meet conducted at the government offices on Thursday. The petitions will be addressed within two weeks, the collector said.

District Forest Officer Abishek Tomar, Mother Social Service Trust Director SJ Kennedy, SEED Trust Director S Banumathi, Kayalpattinam, municipal chairman Muthu Mohammad, tahsildars, staff, and volunteers took part in the events.

THOOTHUKUDI: Marking the 36th anniversary of formation of the Thoothukudi district, as many as 40,669 tree saplings were planted by government officials, Mother Social Service Trust volunteers and other supporting organisations across the district on Thursday. The district administration officials also planted an African Baobab tree sapling each on the premises of ten taluk offices. Collector Dr K Senthil Raj inaugurated an event organised on behalf of the Tamil Nadu Palmyra Protection and Workers Improvement Movement and Mother Social Service Trust. District Forest Officer Abishek Tomar was also present at the event that saw the planting of a total of 36,000 palmyra seeds and palm tree saplings on Kayalpattinam beach opposite to Wavoo Wajeeha Women's College. In a press statement, the collector said that as many as 5,201 government employees participated in the grand event to mark the 36 anniversary of the district formation. The green committee of the district had envisaged to plant 1 crore saplings by 2023, so as to achieve 5 crore saplings in another five years with the support of district rural development agency and non-governmental organisations. Special focus is being given to palmyra trees, with the deserving punishment for those felling them, so as to increase the cover of the state tree in the southern district. The district administration also received over 1,069 petitions during the special grievance redressal meet conducted at the government offices on Thursday. The petitions will be addressed within two weeks, the collector said. District Forest Officer Abishek Tomar, Mother Social Service Trust Director SJ Kennedy, SEED Trust Director S Banumathi, Kayalpattinam, municipal chairman Muthu Mohammad, tahsildars, staff, and volunteers took part in the events.