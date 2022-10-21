Home States Tamil Nadu

Book on being Guv launched by Tamilisai Soundarajan

She said, “In Telangana, I have never obstructed anything. But those in power there feel that what I do is obstructive on some occasions.

Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan

Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Governor of Telangana and Lt Governor of Puducherry Tamilisai Soundarajan on Thursday released the book ‘Rediscovering Self in Selfless Service’ which gives glimpses of her experience in the gubernatorial post for the past three years.

She said, “In Telangana, I have never obstructed anything. But those in power there feel that what I do is obstructive on some occasions. I was not allowed to hoist the national flag on Republic Day. But I hoisted the Tricolour at Raj Bhavan. I was not allowed to deliver the customary address to the Assembly and some reasons were attributed to that.”

Referring to the criticism that she has been poking her nose into the affairs of TN, she said, “I say this now. I will poke not only my nose but my entire personality in TN. Whenever there is a need, I will express my views on the happenings in Tamil Nadu and no one can stop that. I want to be one among the people and I have left the medical profession and earnings from that only for the sake of the people,” she added.

“When Bhadrachalam was flooded, the CM was resting in his palatial bungalow. But I decided to visit two affected villages near Bhadrachalam. Within half an hour, the CM announced that he would visit those places,” Tamilisai said.

On how she manages her position in Telangana and Puducherry while frequently visiting TN, she said, “I have been discharging my duties completely in Telangana and Puducherry while showering my affection on TN.”

