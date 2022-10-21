Home States Tamil Nadu

CM will be notified of crop damage due to Kollidam surge: Environment Minister

Environment Minister Siva V Meyyanathan said the issue of crops sustaining damage due to the surge in the Kollidam would be taken to the notice of Chief Minister M K Stalin.

Published: 21st October 2022 05:49 AM

Environment Minister Siva V Meyyanathan inspecting Kollidam river near Sirkazhi on Thursday | Express

By Express News Service

MAYILADUTHURAI: Environment Minister Siva V Meyyanathan said the issue of crops sustaining damage due to the surge in the Kollidam would be taken to the notice of Chief Minister M K Stalin. The minister had inspected the impact of the floods in Kollidam block in Mayiladuthurai on Thursday.

Despite the drop in Cauvery river inflow of Mettur dam to around 1.2 lakh cusecs, the drained Kollidam river waters are still remaining in the islet villages of Nathalpadugai, Mudhalaimeduthittu and adjacent villages near river mouths in Kollidam block in Mayiladuthurai. 

The inundation remains not just in crop fields in those islet villages, but also in few villages which are in mainland. Farmers have demanded a compensation for crop loss. Siva V Meyyanathan, the Minister for Environment - Climate Change and Youth Welfare and Sports Development, inspected the area and relief camps that are operating near affected villages. 

While addressing mediapersons, Minister Siva V Meyyanathan said, “The district administration of Mayiladuthurai and the agriculture department will be surveying the affected cultivation. The damages will be surveyed not only in islet villages, but also in mainlands. The damages will be taken to the notice of the Chief Minister.”

Poompuhar MLA ‘Nivetha’ M Murugan, Sirkazhi MLA M Panneerselvam,  Mayiladuthurai District Collector R Lalitha and officials from various departments joined the minister during his visit on Thursday. Minister Siva V Meyyanathan further said plans are on for the setting up of storm shelters for the residents of Nathalpadugai and Muthalaimedu, and for the strengthening of the river banks along Alakkudi village.

