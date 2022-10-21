Home States Tamil Nadu

Conduct typewriting exam in new pattern by Nov 13, govt told

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Thursday told the Director of Technical Education to conduct the government typewriting examination across the State in the new pattern on or before November 13. In the new format, Paper-II (Statement and Letter) would have to be written before Paper-I (Speed Test).

A bench, comprising justices R Mahadevan and J Sathya Narayana Prasad, passed the interim order on an appeal filed by a typewriting institute owner S Praveen Kumar against an order passed by a single judge of the court on August 2 to revert to the old pattern of examination. Hearing the appeal last month, the division bench had stayed the single judge’s order after it was claimed that suddenly changing the examination pattern to the old one would cause difficulties to the candidates.

When the case was heard on Thursday, the Special Government Pleader appearing for the technical education department, contended that almost all registered typewriting and shorthand associations in the State are in favour of the new pattern since it is more convenient for the candidates. Moreover, the pass percentage of the students has increased to above 85% after the shift to the new pattern, he added.

Since all parties agreed to have a joint meeting in the presence of the technical education director at a later date, the judges decided not to delay the examination further. The case was adjourned to November 14 for further decisions.

