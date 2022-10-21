Home States Tamil Nadu

Forest min holds review meeting

Minister for Forests K Ramachandran on Thursday held a review meeting at the Secretariat here with authorities on implementing the Green Tamil Nadu Mission.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Minister for Forests K Ramachandran on Thursday held a review meeting at the Secretariat here with authorities on implementing the Green Tamil Nadu Mission. The scheme is aimed at increasing TN’s green cover from 23.98% to 33% by planting 265 crore saplings of native trees on 13,500 sq km in the next 10 years. 

The minister told the authorities at the meeting to plant 2.50 crore saplings in the current rainy season and 7.5 crore next year. In the third year, 15 crore saplings are to be planted. After that, 25 crore saplings are to be planted every year to achieve the goal. 

