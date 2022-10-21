Home States Tamil Nadu

Medical students selected on merit adjusted to quota: S Venkatesan

MBBS classes, Medical students

Image of medical students attending class used for representational purpose. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Stating that OBC medical students selected on merit were adjusted towards reservation quota, Madurai MP S Venkatesan sent a letter to the Minister of Health and Family Welfare Mansukh Mandaviya on Thursday.

In the letter, he drew attention to reports citing violations by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) in the counselling for MBBS UG admissions. “The basic principle of reservation policy for OBC, SC and ST candidates selected on merit should not be adjusted towards mandated reservation available to those social categories.

Many Office Memorandum and verdicts of the courts have made this point clear. Yet reports suggest violation in the seats under AlQ for MBBS (UG) courses and only 6 seats were provided to OBC while their quota was 2,169. It means that 2,163 candidates of OBC selected under merit were adjusted towards reservation,” he said, requesting the minister to intervene.

