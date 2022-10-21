Home States Tamil Nadu

One killed in lightning strike in Krishnagiri

The rain caused a minor breach in the channel of Chandragudi lake in Hosur and water entered several houses in KCC Nagar, which allegedly were constructed by encroaching the water path.

Published: 21st October 2022 05:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st October 2022 05:31 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

KRISHNAGIRI: Hundreds of houses in Hosur and Denkanikottai were surrounded by water as heavy rain lashed the district since Wednesday night. Bittu Kumar (25) of Bihar who was working as labourer in Sokkanathapuram village near Bagalur died in lightning strike on Wednesday night.

The rain caused a minor breach in the channel of Chandragudi lake in Hosur and water entered several houses in KCC Nagar, which allegedly were constructed by encroaching the water path. A social activist in Hosur, who has been taking steps to renovate waterbodies and inlet and outlet channels, alleged that people  with support of politicians encroached channels of Ramanaicken lake and Chandragudi lake decades ago

Officials from Hosur Municipal Corporation, health department, revenue, fire and rescue service carried out rescue operation. Two marriage halls were readied to accommodate people, but they chose not to move out of their houses. The officials distributed water bottle, food and other items to the people using inflatable rubber boats.

Hosur sub- collector R Saranya told TNIE that a survey will be done based on which encroachments will be removed from the channels. Water entered several houses along the Chinnar river bed in Samathuvapuram, and people complained about loss of documents and appliances. Over 50 fire and rescue service personnel from Bargur, Rayakottai, Denkanikottai, Hosur, Pochampalli were involved in the rescue operation at KCC Nagar and Samathuvapuram in Hosur.

Minor breaches developed in lakes in H Chettipalli and Gootur villages near Kelamangalam in Denkanikottai and water entered over 20 houses. A part of compound wall of the Upgraded Primary Health Centre in the village collapsed due to rain. Sixteen huts and thatched roof houses were partially damaged in Denkanikottai.

As per the met department, the district recorded total rainfall of 279.4 mm since Wednesday night to Thursday morning. Denkanikottai received the maximum rain of 104 mm, followed by Hosur (72 mm), Thalli (50 mm), and Anchetti (25.4 mm). Collector Dr V Jaya Chandra Bhanu Reddy, Hosur MLA Y Prakash, Hosur Mayor SA Sathya, HMC Commissioner K Balasubramanian, City Health Officer KM Ajitha visited the flood affected areas.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Krishnagiri
India Matters
Activists of various left organizations shout slogans during a protest against hate speech in New Delhi on Dec 29, 2021. (File Photo | AP)
'Where have we reached in the name of religion?': SC expresses angst over hate speech
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Joblessness peaks in India during festive season
After Deepavali revelry, prepare for traffic challan bomb in TN
A file photo of water being released from KRS dam in Mandya district
Karnataka releases ‘highest’ water to TN in 48 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp