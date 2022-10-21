One killed in lightning strike in Krishnagiri

By Express News Service

KRISHNAGIRI: Hundreds of houses in Hosur and Denkanikottai were surrounded by water as heavy rain lashed the district since Wednesday night. Bittu Kumar (25) of Bihar who was working as labourer in Sokkanathapuram village near Bagalur died in lightning strike on Wednesday night.

The rain caused a minor breach in the channel of Chandragudi lake in Hosur and water entered several houses in KCC Nagar, which allegedly were constructed by encroaching the water path. A social activist in Hosur, who has been taking steps to renovate waterbodies and inlet and outlet channels, alleged that people with support of politicians encroached channels of Ramanaicken lake and Chandragudi lake decades ago

Officials from Hosur Municipal Corporation, health department, revenue, fire and rescue service carried out rescue operation. Two marriage halls were readied to accommodate people, but they chose not to move out of their houses. The officials distributed water bottle, food and other items to the people using inflatable rubber boats.

Hosur sub- collector R Saranya told TNIE that a survey will be done based on which encroachments will be removed from the channels. Water entered several houses along the Chinnar river bed in Samathuvapuram, and people complained about loss of documents and appliances. Over 50 fire and rescue service personnel from Bargur, Rayakottai, Denkanikottai, Hosur, Pochampalli were involved in the rescue operation at KCC Nagar and Samathuvapuram in Hosur.

Minor breaches developed in lakes in H Chettipalli and Gootur villages near Kelamangalam in Denkanikottai and water entered over 20 houses. A part of compound wall of the Upgraded Primary Health Centre in the village collapsed due to rain. Sixteen huts and thatched roof houses were partially damaged in Denkanikottai.

As per the met department, the district recorded total rainfall of 279.4 mm since Wednesday night to Thursday morning. Denkanikottai received the maximum rain of 104 mm, followed by Hosur (72 mm), Thalli (50 mm), and Anchetti (25.4 mm). Collector Dr V Jaya Chandra Bhanu Reddy, Hosur MLA Y Prakash, Hosur Mayor SA Sathya, HMC Commissioner K Balasubramanian, City Health Officer KM Ajitha visited the flood affected areas.

