Parents receive body of Class 7 boy after court order

The parents of Class 7 boy, who ended his life in Ariyanayagipuram near Sendamaram, accepted the body after six days and performed the final rites on Thursday.

By Express News Service

Parents of the boy, Seenu, and some political parties had alleged the suicide was abetted by his school teachers and demanded legal action against them. Further, parents of the boy approached the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court demanding re-postmortem and transfer of the case to the CB-CID. However, the Court refused to order a re-postmortem and ordered the parents to receive his body. 

Earlier, the School Education Department and police had refuted the allegation after an inquiry. Seenu had died by suicide on October 14. If in distress or having suicidal thoughts, call 104 for health department’s helpline or 044-24640050 for Sneha suicide helpline.

‘Teachers must take oath against caste abuse’
Madurai: Seeking justice for the Class 7 boy who died by suicide, members of the Dalit liberty Movement staged a demonstration near the collectorate on Thursday. It was alleged the school teachers had hurled caste names at the boy, Seenu, who took the extreme step on October 14. “Teachers should take oath everyday against caste discrimination and caste names must be removed from all the school name boards. In the last one and half month, three SC students, including Seenu died by suicide. Strict action should be taken against the teachers, and the case should be transferred to the CB-CID for further inquiry,” they said. 

