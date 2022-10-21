Home States Tamil Nadu

Peddlers share info about ganja network with police in Coimbatore

West Zone police on Thursday convened a meeting with 130 ganja peddlers and took inputs from them to crack down on the network.

Published: 21st October 2022 05:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st October 2022 05:30 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: West Zone police on Thursday convened a meeting with 130 ganja peddlers and took inputs from them to crack down on the network. As part of the initiative to rehabilitate ganja peddlers, Inspector General of Police (West Zone)  R Sudhakar, Deputy Inspector General of Police (Coimbatore range) MS Muthusamy and Superintendent of Police V Badrinarayanan attended the meeting.

“We want to make Coimbatore a ganja-free district and West Tamil Nadu as ganja-free zone in the State. We held a meeting with ganja peddlers of Coimbatore district and received valuable information about their network and suppliers,” Sudhakar said, adding police have information that ganja peddlers used social media to supply to customers.

“We won’t reveal the identity of our sources in any situation and our aim is to eradicate narcotic drugs from the root level. Information about networks, received from the peddlers, were given to the police officers of the respective limits and they will initiate further action on it. Though they have previous crime record, the peddlers still resort to peddling. After assessing their needs, we will arrange rehabilitation for them. Superintendents of Police in the zone will hold similar meetings with ganja peddlers in their districts ,” he added.

According to sources, this year, Coimbatore District (Rural) police registered 332 cases and seized 525.5 kg of ganja worth Rs 52.65 lakh till October 18. They  arrested 457 peddlers and seized 95 vehicles from them. “Mostly, ganja is brought from Odisha and Tripura. We are taking action against the smugglers with the help of Government Railway Police,” he further said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Coimbatore ganja
India Matters
Activists of various left organizations shout slogans during a protest against hate speech in New Delhi on Dec 29, 2021. (File Photo | AP)
'Where have we reached in the name of religion?': SC expresses angst over hate speech
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Joblessness peaks in India during festive season
After Deepavali revelry, prepare for traffic challan bomb in TN
A file photo of water being released from KRS dam in Mandya district
Karnataka releases ‘highest’ water to TN in 48 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp