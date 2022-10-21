Plea to change Hindi names of schemes, trains to Tamil

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court on Thursday issued a notice to the Central and State governments on a Public Interest Litigation filed to translate the names of all central schemes to Tamil while implementing them in TN.

The litigant B Ramkumar Adityan, an advocate from Thoothukudi, also sought a direction to change the names of trains which are operated within the State Antyodaya Express, Tejas Express, Duronto Express and Suvidha Express to Tamil. He pointed out that since the names of central schemes are in Hindi, Tamils are unable to understand the actual meaning of the schemes.

A few years ago, trains operating in the State were named in Tamil like Vaigai Express, Pallavan Express, Nellai Express, Pothigai Express, Chendur Express etc., but these days trains are being named in Hindi, making it difficult for the public to understand the meaning or remember the names.

A bench of justices R Mahadevan and J Sathya Narayana Prasad issued notice to the authorities concerned and adjourned the case for three weeks.

