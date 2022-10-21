Salem institute helps kids realise MBBS dream  

Sinduja Jane By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: A small coaching centre in Salem seems to be turning into the Kota of Tamil Nadu with 55 of 565 candidates who got MBBS and BDS seats under 7.5% quota for government school students across the State emerging from the institute this year. The institute charges Rs 30,000 for government school students which is Rs 20,000 lesser than its usual coaching fee.

C Sivakumar of Salem and T R Dasaprakasam of Tiruvannamalai, who were placed 8th and 10th in the rank list for government students, were also products of the institute. All the successful candidates were NEET repeaters. This year, the number of MBBS and BDS seats reserved under 7.5% quota has been increased to 565 from 555 in 2021-2022. In 2020-2021, 435 students got medical seats through 7.5% quota.

C Sivakumar, who scored 446 in NEET, will be the first graduate in his family. His father is a lorry driver and mother housewife. “My two elder sisters who were also students of a government school could not go to college as our family couldn’t support their higher education,” Sivakumar said. On Thursday, he came to the counselling centre in Chennai along with his teacher who had coached him for NEET. “I finished my Class 12 in 2021. I couldn’t get a medical seat that year. So I joined the coaching centre in Salem. My parents had to borrow money to pay Rs 30,000 fee,” he said.

Topper happy twice over as sister too secures med seat

Sivakumar completed his schooling in Model School at Konganapuram in Salem district. Another top-scorer, Dasaprakasam, was happy twice over as his younger sister Theyva Priyaa, who studied in a model school in Tiruvannamalai and cleared NEET in her first attempt this year, also secured an MBBS seat.

"The 45-day coaching offered to government school students helped me a lot. I attended only those classes and cleared NEET," Priyaa said. While Priyaa secured 322 marks in NEE T and got a seat in Dharmapuri Medical College, Dasaprasakam secured 439 marks to bag a seat in Madras Medical College.

Speaking to TNIE, S Prasanna Paul, a faculty of Suriya Academy in Salem, said, "For private school students we charge Rs 50,000 and for government students we charge Rs 30,000. We collect fee in two or three installments." Paul gave two reasons for the institute’s success.

One, the centre offers separate coaching material for government school students based on NCERT books that are translated into Tamil. Second is the nominal fee which makes more students opt for the institute.

7.5% quota seats have gone up

Number of MBBS and BDS seats reserved for govt school students under 7.5% quota has been increased to 565 from 555 in 2021-2022. In 2020-2021, 435 got seats under 7.5% quota

CHENNAI: A small coaching centre in Salem seems to be turning into the Kota of Tamil Nadu with 55 of 565 candidates who got MBBS and BDS seats under 7.5% quota for government school students across the State emerging from the institute this year. The institute charges Rs 30,000 for government school students which is Rs 20,000 lesser than its usual coaching fee. C Sivakumar of Salem and T R Dasaprakasam of Tiruvannamalai, who were placed 8th and 10th in the rank list for government students, were also products of the institute. All the successful candidates were NEET repeaters. This year, the number of MBBS and BDS seats reserved under 7.5% quota has been increased to 565 from 555 in 2021-2022. In 2020-2021, 435 students got medical seats through 7.5% quota. C Sivakumar, who scored 446 in NEET, will be the first graduate in his family. His father is a lorry driver and mother housewife. “My two elder sisters who were also students of a government school could not go to college as our family couldn’t support their higher education,” Sivakumar said. On Thursday, he came to the counselling centre in Chennai along with his teacher who had coached him for NEET. “I finished my Class 12 in 2021. I couldn’t get a medical seat that year. So I joined the coaching centre in Salem. My parents had to borrow money to pay Rs 30,000 fee,” he said. Topper happy twice over as sister too secures med seat Sivakumar completed his schooling in Model School at Konganapuram in Salem district. Another top-scorer, Dasaprakasam, was happy twice over as his younger sister Theyva Priyaa, who studied in a model school in Tiruvannamalai and cleared NEET in her first attempt this year, also secured an MBBS seat. "The 45-day coaching offered to government school students helped me a lot. I attended only those classes and cleared NEET," Priyaa said. While Priyaa secured 322 marks in NEE T and got a seat in Dharmapuri Medical College, Dasaprasakam secured 439 marks to bag a seat in Madras Medical College. Speaking to TNIE, S Prasanna Paul, a faculty of Suriya Academy in Salem, said, "For private school students we charge Rs 50,000 and for government students we charge Rs 30,000. We collect fee in two or three installments." Paul gave two reasons for the institute’s success. One, the centre offers separate coaching material for government school students based on NCERT books that are translated into Tamil. Second is the nominal fee which makes more students opt for the institute. 7.5% quota seats have gone up Number of MBBS and BDS seats reserved for govt school students under 7.5% quota has been increased to 565 from 555 in 2021-2022. In 2020-2021, 435 got seats under 7.5% quota